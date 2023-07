Advertise With Us

The 24-year police veteran died following a medical emergency. CBS News Philadelphia reporter Nikki DeMentri reports from West Oak Lane.

Family, friends pay final respects to fallen Philadelphia police officer Lynneice Hill The 24-year police veteran died following a medical emergency. CBS News Philadelphia reporter Nikki DeMentri reports from West Oak Lane.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On