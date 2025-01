Family, friends and elected officials unveiled “Fanta Bility Memorial Playground" in Sharon Hill Marking a solemn milestone at a Sharon Hill Park. Fanta Bility would have celebrated her 12th birthday today. Fanta was shot and killed in August 2021 by police after gunfire started outside of a high school football game. Nikki DeMentri shows how her family continues to give back to their community and honor her legacy.