Estimated $478 million Powerball drawing is set for Wednesday at 11 p.m. Who's feeling lucky? The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night and there's a lot of money on the line. The jackpot is now worth an estimated $478 million. That's about $230 million after taxes. The last time someone matched all five numbers was back in August, that winning ticket was sold in California. Tonight’s drawing is set for 11 p.m.