Elias Diaz charged with 2003 Philadelphia cold case murder of Rebecca Park Elias Diaz, arrested for recent knife attacks on the Pennypack Park Trail and suspected "Fairmount Park Rapist," is charged with killing medical student Rebecca Park in 2003. https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/elias-diaz-fairmount-park-rapist-rebecca-park-cold-case-charges/