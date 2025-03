Eagles Jordan Mailata being honored at 2025 Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame Gala Some Eagles players are being honored by the Philadelphia Music Alliance. Jordan Mailata will represent The Philly Specials at the 2025 Walk of Fame Gala in April. Sir Bob Geldof will also be honored in recognition of Live Aid's 40th anniversary. This year's Walk of Fame inductees are Stephen Sondheim, Janis Ian, David Ludwig, Schoolly D, David Dye, The Orlons and Settlement Music School.