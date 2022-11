Advertise With Us

Kelce's teammates, Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown, also made an appearance.

Eagles' Jason Kelce holds event at Bok Bar to promote his Underdog apparel brand Kelce's teammates, Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown, also made an appearance.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On