Donna Kelce, come on down!: Mom shines as special guest on "The Price Is Right" As we count down to the big game, the first family of football continues to steal the spotlight. Donna Kelce was a special guest on Thursday night's primetime edition of "The Price Is Right" and her boys made a surprise appearance as well. jason and travis helped welcome their mom -- a longtime price is right fan -- to the show... donna was there to help introduce a special super bowl "ultimate fan experience"!