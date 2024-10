Dockworkers hit the picket line in Philadelphia as port strike starts along the East and Gulf coasts Dockworkers began picketing at the Port of Philadelphia early Tuesday morning, hours after the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) announced its workers would go on strike. The strike began at 12:01 a.m. and is impacting all major ports from Texas to Maine. More than 45,000 workers are rallying for better pay and job security.