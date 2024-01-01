Watch CBS News

Digital Brief: Jan. 1, 2024 (AM)

A Tesla crashed into a Philadelphia building overnight, the Powerball jackpot jumped tp $810 million, and a cloudy start to 2024. Jan Carabeo has your latest morning headlines and Bill Kelly has your forecast for Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.