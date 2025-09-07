Despite rainy weather, the Philly Walk to End Colon Cancer draws hundreds to FDR Park While the forecast wasn't ideal, the cause was worth walking for. The Philly Walk to End Colon Cancer aims to raise awareness about colorectal cancer, which is the second leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. Rates continue to rise among young people; within the next five years, it is projected to be the leading cause of death among adults under 50. However, with timely screening, colon cancer is highly preventable.