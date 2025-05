Dad of 2 able to look to the future after targeted drug therapy treats Stage 4 lung cancer Though he's not a smoker, Michael Hu was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer that spread to his liver, pancreas, bones and brain. But thanks to targeted drug therapy provided after advanced biomarker testing, Michael is able to look to the future. Janelle Burrell shares Michael's story before he walks in Saturday's American Lung Association Lung Force Walk at the Philadelphia Zoo.