Cyclists put pedal to the pavement for annual American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon Thousands of cyclists began their trek from Philadelphia to Ventnor, New Jersey for the 53rd annual American Cancer Society Bridge to the Beach Bike-A-Thon Sunday morning. The ACS expects to raise more than $1.3 million from this year's event. CBS News Philadelphia's Ross DiMattei was at the Benjamin Franklin Bridge the moment riders took off.