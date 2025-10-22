Crayola’s 2025 World’s Favorite Colors in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware Easton-based Crayola is crowning the winner of the world's most coveted colors. The company surveyed over 180 countries, breaking down top colors by location, generation, and state. In Pennsylvania, the favorites are cerulean, robin's egg blue and a stunning shade of wild strawberry. Across the river in New Jersey, various shades of blue top the list. One of Delaware's top three colors differs from all the other states.