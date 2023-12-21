Watch CBS News

Comedian Jo Koy to host 81st Golden Globe Awards

Jo Koy is a comedian whose recent "Funny Is Funny World Tour" broke sales records at venues around the world. You can watch the Golden Globes on CBS and Paramount+ on January 7. READ MORE: https://cbsloc.al/479QDU5
