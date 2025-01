Comedian and actress Nikki Glaser talks to CBS Philadelphia ahead of 82nd annual Golden Globes This Sunday, CBS presents the 82nd annual Golden Globes. The star-studded award show will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser who is also a Golden Globe nominee this year. Natasha Brown got to chat with Glaser ahead of one of Hollywood's biggest nights. You can watch the 82nd annual Golden Globes live at 8 p.m. on CBS Philadelphia and streaming on Paramount+.