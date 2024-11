Coldest air since March in Philadelphia area, wind chills in the teens and 20s | NEXT Weather Alert The weather in Philadelphia and the surrounding region in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware is seeing especially cold temperatures just a day before December begins. This cold will linger for awhile with the warmest day next week topping out at a high of 45 degrees. Be sure to layer up as wind chills will make this Canadian air feel even colder, Meteorologist Tammie Souza says.