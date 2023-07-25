Watch CBS News

City of Philadelphia sues several gun vendors

Philadelphia is suing several stores that allegedly sold more than 150 guns in straw purchases that ended up at crime scenes in the city. Officials announced the lawsuit at City Hall Tuesday. READ MORE: https://cbsloc.al/4757uID
