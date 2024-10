CBS series “NCIS” returns for season 22 premiere on Monday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. The long-running CBS series "NCIS" returns for its season 22 premiere. The premiere picks up months after last year's finale where special agent Jessica Knight accepted a job across the country in California. Actress Katrina Law plays Agent Knight and has our preview. Catch the season 22 premiere of NCIS on Monday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. on CBS Philadelphia.