CBS Philly's Aziza Shuler honored at 9th Annual WDAS Women of Excellence Luncheon in Center City Philadelphia's 105.3 WDAS held its ninth annual Women of Excellence Luncheon Saturday in Center City. Some of the honorees included film and TV personality Sherri Shepherd, Dr. Dorothy Johnson-Speight with Mothers In Charge and Dr. Beverly Coleman with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Aziza Shuler was also honored to receive an award from radio legend Patty Jackson.