CBS Mornings anchor Nate Burleson says it's game day for Gayle King as she prepares to go to space CBS Mornings anchor Nate Burleson said that while the mood is calm, the anticipation is building. Burleson spoke with CBS News Philadelphia from Culberson County, Texas, near the Blue Origin rocket's launch site, and said his co-anchor, Gayle King, is ready. King is preparing to make history as part of Blue Origin's first all-female crew to go into space.