Carrie Preston on playing lead in CBS' "Elsbeth": "I'm always surprised by what she's thinking" Actor Carrie Preston is always entertained playing Elsbeth Tascioni in the CBS series "Elsbeth." "It is really fun to play her...she has a lot going on in her brain," Preston told Natasha Brown. Two back-to-back episodes of "Elsbeth" air at 9 p.m. Thursday right here on CBS Philadelphia.