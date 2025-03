Burlington County Farmers Market is among 20 finalists in competition for title of best in US The Burlington County Farmers Market is one of just 20 finalists nationwide competing for the title of best farmers market in the United States. It’s the only New Jersey farmers market to make the cut and the only one in the greater Philadelphia region as well. Allison Eckel, deputy director of the Burlington County Board of Commissioners, talks about the competition and how you can participate.