Building partially collapses in Crescentville; Philadelphia area preps for Debby | Digital Brief A building partially collapsed on Argyle Street in Philadelphia on Friday and buried a car under a pile of bricks. Meanwhile the region is readying for Debby, which was downgraded from a tropical storm to a post-tropical cyclone but still packs a punch and plenty of rain. Janelle Burrell has your latest forecast with weather from Kate Bilo.