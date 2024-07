“Bob Newhart, A Legacy of Laughter” special airing on CBS News Philadelphia and Paramount+ Many people are remembering Bob Newhart, who died Thursday at 94. CBS announced a special that will honor the life and legacy of the actor and comedian on Monday, July 22 at 8 p.m. The special takes an in-depth look at his journey, with rare behind-the-scenes footage of Newhart on the set of his sitcoms and feature films, from the Entertainment Tonight vault.