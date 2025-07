Big Brother season 27: “A Summer of Mystery" premieres tonight on CBS and Paramount+ The hit reality series Big Brother returns for its 27th season called “A Summer of Mystery.” Sixteen new house guests and a mystery player will check into the Hotel Mystère, but only one will check out with the $750,000 grand prize. Host Julie Chen Moonves has our first look at the house-guests, the twists, and the secrets lurking behind every door.