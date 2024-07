Bicyclist killed in Philadelphia identified as CHOP doctor, remember as "beacon of light" A 30-year-old woman who was hit and killed while riding her bike in Rittenhouse Square was identified by her family as Barbara Friedes, a doctor at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "Barbara was a beacon of light," Dr. Jeanine Ronan, attending physician and program director of the Pediatrics Residency Program, said in a statement.