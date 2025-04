Beyoncé kicks off Cowboy Carter Tour with daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi in Inglewood, California Beyoncé is officially back on tour, supporting her "Cowboy Carter" album. It began Monday night in Los Angeles. 32 shows across nine cities, including stops in North Jersey next month. Superfans flew cross country to see the first show, including CBS Mornings' Gayle King. CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas reports.