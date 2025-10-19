Before adopting a pet, here's what you need to consider | Pet Project Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson said there are three key words you need to consider before adding a pet to your family: adopt, think and sense. Erickson explains why you need to think thoroughly before adopting a pet and understand if it makes the best sense for you to invite a furry friend into your home at the stage of life you're in. Erickson breaks down why this is so critical in this week's edition of Pet Project.