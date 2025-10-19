Watch CBS News

Before adopting a pet, here's what you need to consider | Pet Project

Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson said there are three key words you need to consider before adding a pet to your family: adopt, think and sense. Erickson explains why you need to think thoroughly before adopting a pet and understand if it makes the best sense for you to invite a furry friend into your home at the stage of life you're in. Erickson breaks down why this is so critical in this week's edition of Pet Project.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue