Beautiful start to the work week, with fall-like temperatures moving in by Thursday

Our warmer temperature trend sticks around Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the low 80s. A cold front is expected to approach late Tuesday night, bringing a round of showers that could linger into Wednesday morning. At this point, we're not expecting any severe weather or flooding concerns, but the rain — around a quarter to half an inch — will be a welcome change after our recent dry stretch. Once that front passes on Wednesday afternoon, noticeably cooler air will start to settle in for the second half of the week.
