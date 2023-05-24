Bear attacks and injures 2 young children playing in their driveway in Pennsylvania A black bear attacked two young children who were playing in their driveway this week outside of their home in eastern Pennsylvania, officials said. The children, who are 5 years and 14 months old, respectively, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the Monday attack, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Both were treated for "bites and/or scratches" and later released from Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, which is near their family's home in Wright Township.