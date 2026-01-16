Attorneys for man accused of shooting Charlie Kirk argue prosecutors have a conflict of interest Defense lawyers for Tyler Robinson, the man accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University in September, want the county prosecution team on the case disqualified due to an alleged conflict of interest. Robinson's attorneys said an 18-year-old child of a deputy county attorney attended the campus event where Kirk was shot, and texted with that parent about the shooting. Josh Sanders has the latest from the Pulse Desk.