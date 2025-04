Arson suspect Cody Balmer's 911 call released; after fire at Gov. Shapiro's residence A 911 call from an arson suspect. Investigators release the phone call made by Cody Balmer. The man who admits to setting Gov. Josh Shapiro's Harrisburg home on fire. This phone call is critical because authorities say it indicates that Balmer was in part targeting the Shapiros because of their faith. Kerri Corrado reports.