Amber Alert for 3-year-old Maryland girl Nola Dinkins canceled; homicide investigation underway. An Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old Nola Dinkins in New Castle County, Delaware, has been canceled, and the case is now being investigated as a homicide, police said. New Castle County Police said Wednesday that investigators determined the initial account of an abduction given by Dinkins' mother was false. Ryan Hughes reports.