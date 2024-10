Allen Iverson, Michael Vick to appear at "Vote or Else" event in Philadelphia Former Philly athletes Allen Iverson and Michael Vick and several artists including Killer Mike and Freeway will be at a "Vote or Else" town hall at the Liacouras Center encouraging members of the community to make their voice heard in the 2024 presidential race. Wakisha Bailey chats with organizers Rickey Duncan of the NoMo Foundation and Marvin Bing.