Alleged shooter was "shouting 'Free Palestine'" after killing 2 Israeli Embassy staff, witness says Authorities say 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez, of Chicago, shot and killed Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night. Law enforcement officials described the attack as "targeted" and said the suspect shouted "free Palestine" as he was being detained, Wakisha Bailey reports.