Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter case dropped in "Rust" shooting A judge dismissed the criminal case against actor Alec Baldwin on Friday. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter for the deadly shooting of a cinematographer on the set of his movie "Rust." Baldwin said he didn't know a live round was in the gun when he fired it during a rehearsal. The judge tossed the case because prosecutors withheld evidence from Baldwin's lawyers.