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AI can help with your finances – but should it access your bank account?

AI can be a valuable resource for consumers looking to better understand financial concepts, compare options and conduct research. But a new report says some consumers are giving AI full access to their bank accounts, and it's making big decisions on their behalf. In this preview of the latest In Your Corner podcast, Josh Sidorowicz chats with WealthMore CEO Mical Jeanlys-White about when AI can help with your money, and where it can do too much.
2h ago (01:31)
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AI can help with your finances – but should it access your bank account?

AI can help with your finances – but should it access your bank account?

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