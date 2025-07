Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph host book giveaway at Overbrook Elementary School A star from Abbott Elementary is putting books into the hands of Philadelphia students, one page and story at a time. Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, who plays a passionate Philly teacher on the hit show, took some time to speak with students at Overbrook Elementary. She and her husband, State Senator Vincent Hughes, hosted a special book giveaway to celebrate the Read to Succeed program.