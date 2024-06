99-year-old veteran who lied to join the service in 1943 to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day One 99-year-old veteran is on her way to Normandy to mark Thursday’s anniversary. She was so determined to help her country fight in World War II that she lied to join the service. Dorothea Barron was just 18 years old when she stuffed cardboard into her shoes to make her appear tall enough to serve in the women's royal naval service.