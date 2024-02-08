Watch CBS News

6 family members unaccounted for, human remains found at burned East Lansdowne home: Delaware County

Six members of the Le family remain unaccounted for after a shooting and fire on Lewis Avenue in East Lansdowne, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Thursday. Stollsteimer said at least three adults and three children who were living in the house are unaccounted for and presumed dead. https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/john-meehan-david-schiazza-lewis-avenue-east-lansdowne-pennsylvania-residents-who-lives-police/
