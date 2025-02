$40,000 worth of organic eggs stolen off truck in Greencastle, Pennsylvania If you've bought eggs lately, you know how expensive they've become. Now those soaring egg prices may be blamed for an egg heist in Pennsylvania. Police said someone stole about 100,000 eggs from the back of a trailer in Greencastle. That's about an hour outside Harrisburg. All those eggs are worth about $40,000. Police are still looking for the thieves.