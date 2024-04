4.8 earthquakes are possible but uncommon - no major damage expected: Temple University professor Earthquakes like the 4.8 magnitude tremor in New Jersey that was felt in Philadelphia are expected, but happen infrequently, Temple University professor Nick Davatzes said. In Philadelphia the most one would feel is like a truck was driving by. Davatzes also said he expects no major damage especially in the Philadelphia area - though there may be minor damage closer to the epicenter.