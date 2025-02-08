3 more Israeli hostages released by Hamas as ceasefire deal holds | Digital Brief A fire in Northeast Philadelphia displaces two people and a judge blocks proposed administrative leave for 2,200 employees of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), siding with unions representing the workers for now. Meanwhile in Gaza, Hamas released three more Israeli hostages as part of a ceasefire deal that continues to hold. Jan Carabeo has your latest morning headlines plus a winter storm forecast from NEXT Weather Meteorologist Tammie Souza.