3 injured, 5 people in custody after shooting at Ramadan event in West Philadelphia Three people were shot at the end of a Ramadan event with around 1,000 people in attendance in West Philadelphia's Parkside section Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Team coverage with Kerri Corrado, Ray Strickland, Aziza Shuler, and Joe Holden as they report the latest. READ MORE: https://cbsloc.al/4asD1pb