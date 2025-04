2025 Hello Kitty Cafe Truck tour stops in Philadelphia at the Fashion District There were long lines for the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Saturday in the Fashion District in Center City. The truck is in the middle of its 2025 tour, bringing treats and collectible toys to Hello Kitty fanatics all over the country. If you missed today's pop-up, or you want to see the truck again, it's back on the road next Saturday in Edison, New Jersey.