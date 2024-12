19-year-old sentenced to prison in 2022 Roxborough High School shooting A 19-year-old who pleaded guilty in the 2022 shooting outside Roxborough High School has been sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison. Zyhied Jones pleaded guilty this fall to two counts of third-degree murder and related crimes. Nicolas Elizalde, 14, died when a group of shooters opened fire after a football scrimmage at the school. A second defendant pleaded guilty this week.