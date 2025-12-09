Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Zarwin Baum hosts Philadelphia Eagles tailgate

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google
Zarwin Baum hosts a Philadelphia Eagles tailgate benefiting the Easter Seals
HughE Dillon

Philadelphia Eagles tailgate benefiting the Easter Seals

Zarwin Baum hosts a Philadelphia Eagles tailgate benefiting the Easter Seals

dsc-4650.jpg
HughE Dillon

Philadelphia Eagles tailgate benefiting the Easter Seals

Zarwin Baum hosts a Philadelphia Eagles tailgate benefiting the Easter Seals

dsc-4653.jpg
HughE Dillon

Philadelphia Eagles tailgate benefiting the Easter Seals

Zarwin Baum hosts a Philadelphia Eagles tailgate benefiting the Easter Seals

dsc-4673.jpg
HughE Dillon

Philadelphia Eagles tailgate benefiting the Easter Seals

Zarwin Baum hosts a Philadelphia Eagles tailgate benefiting the Easter Seals

dsc-4680.jpg
HughE Dillon

Philadelphia Eagles tailgate benefiting the Easter Seals

Zarwin Baum hosts a Philadelphia Eagles tailgate benefiting the Easter Seals

dsc-4682.jpg
HughE Dillon

Philadelphia Eagles tailgate benefiting the Easter Seals

Zarwin Baum hosts a Philadelphia Eagles tailgate benefiting the Easter Seals

dsc-4710.jpg
HughE Dillon

Philadelphia Eagles tailgate benefiting the Easter Seals

Zarwin Baum hosts a Philadelphia Eagles tailgate benefiting the Easter Seals

dsc-4741.jpg
HughE Dillon

  Philadelphia Eagles tailgate benefiting the Easter Seals

Zarwin Baum hosts a Philadelphia Eagles tailgate benefiting the Easter Seals

dsc-4772.jpg
HughE Dillon

  Philadelphia Eagles tailgate benefiting the Easter Seals

Zarwin Baum hosts a Philadelphia Eagles tailgate benefiting the Easter Seals

dsc-4811.jpg
HughE Dillon

  Philadelphia Eagles tailgate benefiting the Easter Seals

Zarwin Baum hosts a Philadelphia Eagles tailgate benefiting the Easter Seals

dsc-4861.jpg
HughE Dillon

Philadelphia Eagles tailgate benefiting the Easter Seals

Zarwin Baum hosts a Philadelphia Eagles tailgate benefiting the Easter Seals

dsc-4910.jpg
HughE Dillon

Philadelphia Eagles tailgate benefiting the Easter Seals

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue