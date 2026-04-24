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"Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments" opens

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HughE Dillon

You can catch the exhibit at the Philadelphia Museum of Art from April 25 through August 2, 2026. 

Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments

dsc-9519.jpg
HughE Dillon

You can catch the exhibit at the Philadelphia Museum of Art from April 25 through August 2, 2026. 

Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments

dsc-9520.jpg
HughE Dillon

You can catch the exhibit at the Philadelphia Museum of Art from April 25 through August 2, 2026.

Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments

dsc-9535.jpg
HughE Dillon

You can catch the exhibit at the Philadelphia Museum of Art from April 25 through August 2, 2026.

Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments

dsc-9551.jpg
HughE Dillon

You can catch the exhibit at the Philadelphia Museum of Art from April 25 through August 2, 2026.

Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments

dsc-9649.jpg
HughE Dillon

You can catch the exhibit at the Philadelphia Museum of Art from April 25 through August 2, 2026.

Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments

dsc-9680.jpg
HughE Dillon

You can catch the exhibit at the Philadelphia Museum of Art from April 25 through August 2, 2026.

Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments

dsc-9685.jpg
HughE Dillon

You can catch the exhibit at the Philadelphia Museum of Art from April 25 through August 2, 2026.

Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments

dsc-9785.jpg
HughE Dillon

You can catch the exhibit at the Philadelphia Museum of Art from April 25 through August 2, 2026.

Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments

dsc-9808.jpg
HughE Dillon

You can catch the exhibit at the Philadelphia Museum of Art from April 25 through August 2, 2026.

Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments

dsc-9821.jpg
HughE Dillon

You can catch the exhibit at the Philadelphia Museum of Art from April 25 through August 2, 2026.

Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments

dsc-9847.jpg
HughE Dillon

You can catch the exhibit at the Philadelphia Museum of Art from April 25 through August 2, 2026.

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