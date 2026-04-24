Local News "Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments" opens Add CBS News on Google

HughE Dillon You can catch the exhibit at the Philadelphia Museum of Art from April 25 through August 2, 2026.

Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments HughE Dillon You can catch the exhibit at the Philadelphia Museum of Art from April 25 through August 2, 2026.

Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments HughE Dillon You can catch the exhibit at the Philadelphia Museum of Art from April 25 through August 2, 2026.

Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments HughE Dillon You can catch the exhibit at the Philadelphia Museum of Art from April 25 through August 2, 2026.

Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments HughE Dillon You can catch the exhibit at the Philadelphia Museum of Art from April 25 through August 2, 2026.

Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments HughE Dillon You can catch the exhibit at the Philadelphia Museum of Art from April 25 through August 2, 2026.

Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments HughE Dillon You can catch the exhibit at the Philadelphia Museum of Art from April 25 through August 2, 2026.

Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments HughE Dillon You can catch the exhibit at the Philadelphia Museum of Art from April 25 through August 2, 2026.

Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments HughE Dillon You can catch the exhibit at the Philadelphia Museum of Art from April 25 through August 2, 2026.

Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments HughE Dillon You can catch the exhibit at the Philadelphia Museum of Art from April 25 through August 2, 2026.

Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments HughE Dillon You can catch the exhibit at the Philadelphia Museum of Art from April 25 through August 2, 2026.