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Philly kicks off Pride Month at Sofitel Hotel

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

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People post for photos at a Pride event at Sofitel Hotel in Philadelphia
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Philly kicks off Pride Month

People post for photos at a Pride event at Sofitel Hotel in Philadelphia
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Philly kicks off Pride Month

People post for photos at a Pride event at Sofitel Hotel in Philadelphia
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Philly kicks off Pride Month

People post for photos at a Pride event at Sofitel Hotel in Philadelphia
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Philly kicks off Pride Month

People post for photos at a Pride event at Sofitel Hotel in Philadelphia
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Philly kicks off Pride Month

People post for photos at a Pride event at Sofitel Hotel in Philadelphia
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Philly kicks off Pride Month

People post for photos at a Pride event at Sofitel Hotel in Philadelphia
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Philly kicks off Pride Month

People post for photos at a Pride event at Sofitel Hotel in Philadelphia
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Philly kicks off Pride Month

People post for photos at a Pride event at Sofitel Hotel in Philadelphia
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Philly kicks off Pride Month

People post for photos at a Pride event at Sofitel Hotel in Philadelphia
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Philly kicks off Pride Month

People post for photos at a Pride event at Sofitel Hotel in Philadelphia
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Philly kicks off Pride Month

People post for photos at a Pride event at Sofitel Hotel in Philadelphia
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Philly kicks off Pride Month

People post for photos at a Pride event at Sofitel Hotel in Philadelphia
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

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