Watch CBS News
Local News

Philly Home & Garden Show Opening Day

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google
People pose for a photo at the opening day of the Philly Home and Garden show
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Philly Home + Garden Show

People pose for a photo at the opening day of the Philly Home and Garden show
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Philly Home + Garden Show

People pose for a photo at the opening day of the Philly Home and Garden show
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Philly Home + Garden Show

People pose for a photo at the opening day of the Philly Home and Garden show
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Philly Home + Garden Show

People pose for a photo at the opening day of the Philly Home and Garden show
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Philly Home + Garden Show

People pose for a photo at the opening day of the Philly Home and Garden show
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Philly Home + Garden Show

People pose for a photo at the opening day of the Philly Home and Garden show
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Philly Home + Garden Show

People pose for a photo at the opening day of the Philly Home and Garden show
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Philly Home + Garden Show

People pose for a photo at the opening day of the Philly Home and Garden show
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Philly Home + Garden Show

People pose for a photo at the opening day of the Philly Home and Garden show
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Philly Home + Garden Show

People pose for a photo at the opening day of the Philly Home and Garden show
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Philly Home + Garden Show

People pose for a photo at the opening day of the Philly Home and Garden show
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Philly Home + Garden Show

People pose for a photo at the opening day of the Philly Home and Garden show
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue